(Adds confirmation of the deal)
By Gerry Shih and Noel Randewich
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Intel Corp
said it will pay as much as $1.5 billion for a 20
percent stake in two mobile chipmakers with ties to the Chinese
government, in the hopes of catching up in a smartphone chip
industry dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc.
Intel will acquire the stake in Spreadtrum Communications
and RDA Microelectronics through a deal with Tsinghua Unigroup,
a government-affiliated private equity firm which owns the two
mobile chipmakers.
The U.S. semiconductor company, more known for chips used in
personal computers, has struggled to gain traction in the
smartphone and tablet market. The landmark deal would give Intel
a greater foothold in the Chinese mobile chip market, which has
become a nexus of the global smartphone industry.
Conversely, the deal would provide two Chinese chipmakers
support from a U.S. semiconductor giant on chip design and
development, an area deemed to be of vital strategic importance
by the government in Beijing.
"It has become a national priority of China to grow its
semiconductor industry," said Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao
Weiguo in a statement released by Intel on Friday.
"The strategic collaboration between Tsinghua Unigroup and
Intel ranges from design and development to marketing and equity
investments, which demonstrate Intel's confidence in the Chinese
market and strong commitment to Chinese semiconductor industry."
Speculation of the deal has been rife in the Chinese press
for several weeks. The announcement confirmed a report by
Reuters earlier Friday.
Intel's stake will be via a newly created holding company
that owns the units Spreadtrum Communications and RDA
Microelectronics, Unigroup said, adding that the deal is still
waiting for government approval.
Unigroup is controlled by the prestigious Tsinghua
University in Beijing. The institution counts China's President
Xi Jinping as one of its alumni.
The government in Beijing has said in published policy
papers that it views semiconductors as an industry of vital
strategic importance and hopes to spur its development
domestically.
INTEL'S NEW CEO
Since Brian Krzanich took the helm last year, Intel has
pursued an array of deals and strategies to ensure its chip
technology gets into more smartphones and tablets. The newest
investment comes less than six months after Intel reached an
agreement with Chinese chip maker Rockchip to make inexpensive
tablet chips with Intel's architecture and branding.
The CEO has also opened the chipmaker's prized, cutting-edge
factories to paying customers. More recently he has struck
partnerships in the fashion world with companies such as Fossil
Group and Opening Ceremony to design stylish smart
clothing.
"Intel's new CEO has proven to be willing to take on new
partnerships and approach new business opportunities that stray
from prior conventions," said Suji Da Silva, an analyst at
Topeka Capital Markets, before the announcement. "They should do
as much of this as they need to be in markets that are important
to them."
While Intel excels at developing processors for laptops and
desktop computers, it has less experience designing "system on
chips" or SoCs, the key processors on mobile devices, which
combine features such as modems, WiFi and memory.
The company's stock has risen 32 percent this year, in part
because of stabilisation of demand for personal computers.
With demand for smartphones cooling in the United States,
manufacturers have increased their focus to China, where demand
is strong for handsets priced under $150.
Spreadtrum is one of several chipmakers that specialise in
turnkey smartphone platforms that are easy for manufacturers to
use.
(Editing by Peter Henderson, Steve Orlofsky and Ryan Woo)