BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
June 21 Chinese fabless chipmaker Spreadtrum Communications Inc said it had received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.
The offer of $28.50 per American depository share represents a premium of 28 percent to Spreadtrum's Thursday closing price on the Nasdaq.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock