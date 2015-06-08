June 8 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital
Management has acquired a large stake in Spreemo, a workers'
compensation technology startup, the companies said on Monday.
Pamplona's stake is around 50 percent, said a person
familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because
the terms are private.
Founded in 2010, New York-based Spreemo has a website that
connects large companies and healthcare providers to manage
workers' compensation cases, focused on radiology services.
Investment in the sector is growing as patients demand
greater transparency and accountability in healthcare services,
and employers seek to cut medical spending.
Spreemo's customers include large supermarket retailers,
pharmacy chains and insurance carriers. It recently announced a
collaboration between its research arm, Spreemo Quality
Institute, and the Hospital for Special Surgery and Thomas
Jefferson University.
Recent investments by private equity firms in the workers
compensation sector include Apax Partners' acquisitions of One
Call Care Management, Align Networks and Genex Services, as well
as KKR & Co LLP's purchase of Mitchell International.
Pamplona, which made the investment from its fourth private
equity fund, was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners. The firm
has made healthcare investments in generics drugmaker Alvogen,
healthcare services companies MagnaCare and Intralign and health
technology company Privia Health.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)