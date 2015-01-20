BEIJING Jan 21 China's largest budget carrier
Spring Airlines Co Ltd, which will debut on the
Shanghai exchange on Wednesday after an up to $400 million
initial public offering, has undercut rivals through
cost-cutting and creativity.
When it was restricted to unprofitable early-morning or
late-night landing slots at Beijing's main airport, it shifted
flights to Shijiazhuang, a small airport about 300 km (190
miles) away, and gave passengers free high-speed rail tickets to
get them into the capital in an hour.
It has since used a similar strategy to carry passengers to
Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.
Such workarounds have helped Spring Airlines to outperform
rivals such as state-owned China Eastern and its
subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. Spring Airlines reported an
average load factor of 95 percent last year - the highest among
Chinese carriers - and has been profitable since its first full
year of operation in 2006.
"It's never an easy ride for us. There are always challenges
and difficulties," Zhang Wuan, Spring's marketing chief, told
Reuters. "We just never take 'no' for an answer."
Shijiazhuang is now Spring Airline's major north China hub,
with flights to 14 domestic and three overseas destinations.
Cost cutting has also been key to the airline's success. All
employees, including Chairman Wang Zhenghua, must fly with
heavily discounted tickets or take trains for business trips,
and no one leaves the office without turning off the lights.
In 2013, Spring Air reported a 17 percent rise in net profit
to 732.2 million yuan ($117.74 million), according to its
prospectus. For the same year, net income of its larger rival
China Eastern was down 25 percent to 2.4 billion yuan.
Spring Air's revenue rose to 6.56 billion yuan in 2013, from
about 50 million yuan in 2006, its first full year of
operations.
Spring Air offered via its IPO up to 100 million shares, or
25 percent of its enlarged equity, at 18.16 yuan per share. The
offer has been more than 163 times oversubscribed, which means
the stock is likely to surge on its debut.
The airline has said it plans to use the funds raised from
the IPO to double the number of its aircraft to 100 by 2018.
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)