SHANGHAI Dec 11 China's largest budget carrier
Spring Airlines Co Ltd said it was seeking to raise 1.76 billion
yuan ($284.96 million) in a Shanghai initial public offering to
fund a fleet expansion.
Spring Airlines first announced plans to raise 2.5 billion
yuan in April, but the China Securities Regulatory Commission
put the deal on hold in May without giving a reason.
The regulator has now given the deal the go-ahead and the
company will start to offer shares on Dec. 22, the airline said.
The IPO funds will be used to buy up to nine Airbus
A320 jets and three A320 flight simulators, as well as
supplement the airline's working capital, Spring Airlines said
in a prospectus published on Wednesday.
