* CSRC approves 12 IPOs ahead of regular schedule
* Analysts see early announcement as signal of more to come
* Markets slide as investors fear dilutive effect
* Massive rally on mainland has pulled new capital into
market
(Adds details)
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's securities regulator
unexpectedly approved 12 initial public offerings late on
Wednesday, a move which could cool a blistering rally in the
country's stock markets which has seen the benchmark CSI index
surge over 30 percent in two weeks.
The IPO approvals, reported by state media on Thursday
morning, include budget carrier Spring Airlines's 1.76 billion
yuan ($285 million) listing.
The move signals the potential acceleration of the pace of
IPOs in China, which would be good news for investment bankers,
underwriters and the hundreds of companies queued to list.
But it may be negative for stock indexes as analysts suspect
the timing of the announcement is aimed at cooling the
mainland's red-hot market.
The CSI300 index has rallied in record volume amid
speculation that the central bank will further ease monetary
policy to shore up the cooling economy. It rose 0.6 percent on
Thursday.
That rally, which has attracted billions of fresh investor
money into shares, has now given the regulator the space to
accelerate the pace of IPO approval without over-diluting
valuations of existing shares, especially given than many firms
have seen their price-earnings valuations double in recent
weeks.
But the rally has also encouraged the exuberant use of
leverage as investors borrow to buy into the market, a worry for
financial regulators.
Analysts said the latest round of approvals, made by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, came
earlier than expected. Approvals are typically announced around
the 20th of each month, so the news was seen as a potential
precursor to an upcoming flood of offerings.
The 12 firms included Spring Airlines Co Ltd, medium-sized
Chinese brokerage Guosen Securities as well as a textile maker
and environmental technology services provider.
Spring Airlines said in its prospectus on Thursday it will
start to offer shares on Dec. 22 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
to raise 1.76 billion yuan ($285.18 million) . It did not
specify a reason why it had reduced a previous fundraising
target of 2.5 billion yuan made in April.
The firm, China's largest budget carrier, said the funds
will be used to buy up to nine Airbus A320 jets and
three A320 flight simulators, as well as supplement its working
capital.
Guosen Securities said it aimed to issue up to 1.2 billion
shares on China's southern Shenzhen Stock Exchange to raise
funds to supplement its working capital. It did not say how much
proceeds it aimed to raise.
($1 = 6.1716 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Lu Jianxin; Additional reporting
by BEIJING Newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney & Kim Coghill)