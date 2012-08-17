* CEO Doepfner gets 1.98 million shares
FRANKFURT, Aug 17 Friede Springer, media group
Axel Springer's owner, is giving Chief Executive
Mathias Doepfner a two percent stake worth around 75 million
euros and a source close to the company said the aim was to bind
him more closely to the enterprise.
"The shares have been donated by Friede Springer to
Doepfner", the company that publishes leading German tabloid
Bild said in a statement on Friday, declining to elaborate on
the transaction.
The source said that Friede Springer, the widow of Axel
Springer, the journalist who founded the media group in 1946,
aimed to strengthen the ties of Doepfner - who has been heading
the group for a decade - with the company.
Axel Springer shares, up 2.3 percent by 1040 GMT, have
gained 13 percent so far this year, in-line with the STOXX
Europe 600 Media index, which is up 14 percent.
Based on the current valuation, the 1.98 million shares
Doepfner has received are worth about 75 million euros ($93
million). The donation will make Doepfner one of the top five
shareholders with a stake of 3.26 percent.
After the donation, Friede Springer, who is also deputy
chairwoman of the supervisory board, now holds roughly 5 percent
directly and another 46.4 percent indirectly through the
foundation Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH.
The Axel Springer group is active in 35 countries with some
240 newspapers and magazines and more than 140 online
activities.
Last week Springer affirmed its full-year outlook after its
digital media activities pushed quarterly operating profit
slightly above market expectations.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Harro ten Wolde and Nadine
Schimroszik; Editing by Anthony Barker)