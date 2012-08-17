FRANKFURT Aug 17 Axel Springer owner
and deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board is giving Chief
Executive Mathias Doepfner a two percent stake, the media group
said on Friday.
"The shares have been donated by Friede Springer to
Doepfner", the company said in a statement.
The 1.98 million shares that Doepfner is receiving has a
current value of about 75 million euros ($92.7 million). The
donation will make Doepfner one of the top five shareholders
with a stake of 3.26 percent.
Friede Springer is the widow of Axel Springer, a journalist
who founded the media group in 1946, which today is active in 35
countries with some 240 newspapers and magazines and more than
140 online activities. Among other, Springer publishes leading
German tabloid Bild.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)