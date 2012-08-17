FRANKFURT Aug 17 Axel Springer owner and deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board is giving Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner a two percent stake, the media group said on Friday.

"The shares have been donated by Friede Springer to Doepfner", the company said in a statement.

The 1.98 million shares that Doepfner is receiving has a current value of about 75 million euros ($92.7 million). The donation will make Doepfner one of the top five shareholders with a stake of 3.26 percent.

Friede Springer is the widow of Axel Springer, a journalist who founded the media group in 1946, which today is active in 35 countries with some 240 newspapers and magazines and more than 140 online activities. Among other, Springer publishes leading German tabloid Bild. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)