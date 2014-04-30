BERLIN, April 30 German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday it would ask shortly for anti-trust approval of its planned sales and marketing joint ventures with Funke Mediengruppe.

The joint ventures are the final element of Springer's 920 million euro ($1.3 billion) deal to sell regional newspapers, women's magazines and TV guides to Funke.

On Tuesday, the German Federal Cartel Office approved the part of the deal concerning TV guides under the condition that Funke sell certain publications to a third-party buyer.

