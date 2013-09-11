(Makes clear in paragraph 7 that circulation figures refer to
Bild)
* CEO says Bild online visits did not drop after paywall
* Bild has so-called "freemium model" since mid-June
* CEO says will be eying small, midsize acquisitions
By Harro Ten Wolde
HAMBURG, Germany, Sept 11 German publisher Axel
Springer said readers of the online edition of its
mass circulation tabloid Bild had not been deterred by recently
introduced fees for some content,
The website of Germany's top-selling daily was changed in
mid-June to a so-called "freemium model", with some content
remaining free while items such as exclusive interviews, stories
and photos are subject to a charge.
Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told reporters late on
Tuesday that early signs pointed to a good start with no drop in
visits.
"It is very positive. Developments are in line with our
expectations. But more importantly, the amount of website visits
didn't drop, which was feared, but that is not the case. Still
we don't know how sustainable this is."
The Berlin-based publisher introduced a paywall for some
online content of its flagship national daily Die Welt late last
year, following in the footsteps of several papers abroad like
the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Britain's
Times.
So far it has registered more than 47,000 subscribers for
the Die Welt website.
The print edition of Bild had an average daily circulation
of 2.66 million copies last year, Springer's annual report
shows.
Axel Springer has been speeding up digital initiatives,
while scaling back traditional operations, which are under
pressure.
Ad revenue in German newspapers was down 11.4 percent at 1.1
billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the second quarter, while
spending on magazine ads eased 1 percent to 995 million, data
from Nielsen Media Research showed.
At the same time, revenues in online advertising rose 3.3
percent to 734 million euros, taking an 11-percent share of all
advertising spending.
In July, Axel Springer struck a 920 million euro deal to
sell its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger
Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and two women's
magazines to free up cash for acquisitions in the digital area.
Axel Springer was in the race to spend the proceeds on
Deutsche Telekom's classified advertising business,
but it said last week it had dropped out.
Doepfner said on Tuesday the business, a bundle of Internet
portals including European car trading site AutoScout24 and real
estate classifieds site ImmobilienScout24, was getting too
expensive.
"In recent years we have shown that despite positive
strategic dynamics we are not willing to pay insane prices,"
Doepfner said.
He added that Axel Springer was not in a hurry to make
acquisitions and that it would wait for small to medium-sized
opportunities as well as for some bigger acquisitions.
(Editing by Mark Potter)