FRANKFURT Jan 15 The publisher of science
magazines Nature and Scientific American is merging with private
equity-owned peer Springer Science+Business Media to make it
easier for them to compete with heavyweight rivals.
Germany's Holtzbrinck, which owns Nature publisher Macmillan
Science and Education, will combine the majority of its
activities with BC Partners' Springer unit, which publishes
scientific, technical and medical books and journals.
Holtzbrinck will hold 53 percent in the joint company, with
BC Partners holding the rest, the companies said on Thursday.
The enlarged group will have 1.5 billion euros ($1.75
billion) in annual sales and 13,000 employees.
The merger will make it easier for them to compete with the
likes of Reed Elsevier, Wolters Kluwer and
ThomsonReuters.
Publishers are moving into digital content as readers
increasingly use smartphones and tablets as their source of
information.
To shoulder these investments publishers are setting up
joint ventures. Bertelsmann and Pearson in
2013 merged Random House and Penguin, to reap cost synergies.
"The main benefit by merging is you have more bargaining
power when you speak with universities and more journals to
bundle," said Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker.
BC Partners aims to eventually divest its holding in the
merged publishing business entirely, BC Partners Managing
Partner Ewald Walgenbach said.
"The most likely exit will be an IPO. However, that is still
at least 2-3 years away," he said.
He added that while the group may pursue small acquisitions
the focus will be on internal growth, especially in the
so-called open access business - the internet-based access to
professional information.
Springer Science Chief Executive Derk Haank will head the
new merged company and Macmillan Science and Education Chief
Executive Annette Thomas will serve as Chief Scientific Officer.
"The expected economies of scale will allow for additional
investments in new product development," Haank said.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Macmillan's English language school books and social
sciences publisher Palgrave Macmillan will be part of the merged
entity, as will Springer's publications and data for
professionals including Germany's AerzteZeitung and the Journal
of Happiness Studies.
Holtzbrinck's investments in IT and software businesses, its
consumer books unit Macmillan Publishers and its U.S. higher
education business will not be part of the transaction.
Springer Science is a separate company from German publisher
Axel Springer, while Holtzbrinck Publishing is a
different company than Dieter von Holtzbrinck Medien.
($1 = 0.8536 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)