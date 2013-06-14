FRANKFURT, June 14 German publisher Springer
Science+Business Media on Friday confirmed its owners
would focus to list its shares on the German stock exchange.
People familiar with the process told Reuters earlier plans
to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners
had failed and the media group had no other options left than an
initial public offering (IPO).
Springer announced plans last week to sell new shares in a
public offer worth 760 million euros ($1.01 billion) to cut debt
plus a possible further 380 million euros worth of existing
shares.
($1 = 0.7519 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)