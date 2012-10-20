FRANKFURT Oct 20 German publisher Springer
Science+Business Media may list on the stock market
in the near future, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS)
reported on Saturday.
"This could be the case in a few months," chief executive
Derk Haank was quoted as saying in the weekly paper, adding the
company's "prospects were never better" with profit and sales
growing at 5-7 percent annually.
Reuters had reported earlier this month that Springer
Science's private equity owners were considering either selling
the publisher or other ways to refinance the 1.72 billion euros
($2.2 billion) debt used to back their 2.3 billion euro
acquisition in 2009.
The FAS said Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan had
been appointed to float the company, which is valued at 3-4
billion euros.
Springer Science's earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should rise to roughly
350 million euros this year from 310 million in 2011, on revenue
of 1 billion, the paper said.
the firm's website says it is the second-largest publisher
worldwide in science, technology and medicine. Altogether it
publishes 2,000 journals and more than 7,000 new book titles
every year across six main fields that also include
architecture, business, and transport.
In Germany, it is known for its Platow Brief newsletter for
stock investors, similar to Barron's in the United States.
Springer Science's Haank aims to shift content, where
possible, to digital and charge extra for paper versions, mainly
sold to libraries.
"We are transitioning everything," he told the FAS.
When asked about a possible acquisition by Bertelsmann
, which had said in April it was interested in the
firm, Haank said: "No one has spoken with me."
British financial investors Candover and Cinven created
Springer Science+Business Media in 2004 by merging Dutch group
Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.
In December 2009, Swedish private equity firm EQT together
with the private equity arm of the Government of Singapore
Investment Corporation (GIC) bought 82 percent and 18 percent of
the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)