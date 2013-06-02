BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
FRANKFURT, June 2 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media might announce plans for an initial public share offer (IPO) within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
No one was immediately available to comment at Springer Science, owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).
Sources close to the process said in late April that five private equity groups were set to bid for Springer Science, with prospective buyers are unlikely to offer much more than a price tag of slightly over 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion).
German media group Bertelsmann has already said it is not considering buying Springer Science and no other trade bidders have emerged, the sources said at the time.
Springer Science's owners are simultaneously working on a business sale and an initial public offer, which would likely take place in early July if the sellers conclude they could reap a higher price from a listing than an outright sale.
The company publishes 2,200 English-language journals and more than 8,000 new book titles every year across five main fields that also include science, business, and transport.
British private equity investors Candover and Cinven created Springer Science+Business Media in 2004 by merging Dutch group Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.
In December 2009 EQT together with GIC bought 82 percent and 18 percent of the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.