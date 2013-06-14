* BC Partners' 3.1 bln euro bid seen as too low-sources

* Owners had pursued sale, IPO simultaneously (Adds details on failed talks, background)

FRANKFURT, June 14 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

BC Partners' 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) bid for the group was seen as too low by Springer's owners Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, who had wanted 3.5 billion, the people said.

EQT and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.

Springer Science competes with Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier and Dutch company Wolters Kluwer.

The owners had pursued both a sale and an initial public offering (IPO) at the same time to maximise proceeds.

Springer Science publishes 2,200 English-language journals and more than 8,000 new book titles every year across five main fields that also include science, business, and transport.

British private equity investors Candover and Cinven created Springer Science in 2004 by merging Dutch group Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.

In December 2009, EQT and GIC bought 82 percent and 18 percent of the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Ludwig Burger)