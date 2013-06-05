BRIEF-Shunfa Hengye to pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, June 5 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media said on Wednesday it planned to raise about 760 million euros ($993 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).
The group said it planned to sell shares and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the summer break, adding Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.
Springer Science is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).
