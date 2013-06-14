FRANKFURT, June 14 German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Springer Science is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.

EQT and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Matt Driskill)