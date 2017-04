Nov 13 Sprint Corp said on Wednesday it would not take part in an upcoming government auction of so-called H-Block airwaves, potentially leaving the field clear for Dish Network Corp to buy the spectrum.

Sprint, which was expected by analysts to try to buy the spectrum, announced the decision a day after No. 4 U.S. mobile provider T-Mobile US Inc, said it too had decided against participating in the auction, which is slated to take place in January.