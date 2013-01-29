BRIEF-Air Products invests in 6 industrial gas plants to support electronics manufacturing industry in China
* Air Products invests in six industrial gas plants to support booming electronics manufacturing industry in china
Jan 29 * Crest financial ltd says formally asked the FCC to block the proposed mergers
between Softbank Corp and Sprint Nextel Corp and between
Sprint and Clearwire Corp
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16.5 million contracts in May 2017, up 11 percent from May 2016