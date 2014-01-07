BRIEF-Victoria Properties plans cash-settled issue for current shareholders in Q3
* PLANS CASH-SETTLED ISSUE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 7 Sprint Corp : * CEO Dan Hesse announces "framily plans" a Mobile group plan for up to 10
people that could include friends or family * CEO dan hesse says framily plan could cost as little as $25/ per month per
person for seven people, or $45 for a plan including unlimited data * CEO dan hesse says doesn't think offers bounties to attract wireless
customers will be permanent fixtures in U.S. market
* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents