BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters): * Sprint corp shares up 2.7 percent after the bell * T-mobile us inc shares up 3.1 percent after the bell
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: