BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Sprint Corp : * CEO sees overll postpaid churn remaining elevated in first half 2014, gradual
improvement in second half * CFO sees postpaid net subscriber negative in the first half of the year,
positive in the second half of 2014 * CEO says consolidatin of U.S. Mobile players besides big 2 AT&T or
Verizon wireless would be healthy for industry, better for
for consumers * CEO declines specific comment on question about potential sprint/ T Mobile Us
-deal
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago