* 2011 pay package of $11.9 mln vs $9.1 mln in 2010

* 2011 stock award nearly doubled from 2010

March 26 Dan Hesse, the chief executive of Sprint Nextel, was awarded a 2011 compensation package that was worth 31 percent more than the year before, according to the money-losing company's annual proxy statement, filed on Monday.

The No. 3 U.S. mobile service, which has been struggling to stem customer losses in recent years, awarded its top executive a pay package of $11.88 million in 2011 compared with a $9.07 million package in 2010.

While Hesse's base salary of $1.2 million remained the same for the past three years, items such as stock awards increased. Hesse received stock awards valued at $3.22 million in 2011 up from $1.66 million in 2010.

The package also included performance-related payments that were based on the company's profitability, excluding the impact of costs such as Sprint's agreement with Apple Inc for the right to sell the popular iPhone -- a decision that some analysts have questioned given Sprint's financial position.

One analyst recently said there is an legitimate risk Sprint could end up filing for bankruptcy.

Sprint shares closed up 12 cents, or 4 percent, at $2.86 on New York Stock Exchange on Monday.