NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Investors from all corners of the
capital markets piled into Sprint's US$3.5bn of spectrum-backed
bonds this week, giving the loss-making telecomms carrier a
much-needed liquidity boost.
Sprint mortgaged some 14% of its wireless spectrum to
underpin the deal, helping the issue earn an investment-grade
rating even though the company is the largest US issuer of junk
bonds.
The deal's structure attracted high-grade, high-yield and
ABS investors, a broad base that in total delivered US$32bn of
orders for the five-year amortising issue.
The strong demand allowed Sprint to achieve a final yield of
3.375% - less than half the coupon it pays on most of its
junk-rated debt and well inside the initial high 4% to 5%
target.
It was an outstanding result for a debt-laden credit whose
long-term health was being questioned by more than a few in the
market
"Late last year, people worried whether they were going to
survive," said Sabur Moini, a senior portfolio manager at Payden
& Rygel. "But their numbers are better and they have done the
right things to improve their credit profile and liquidity."
BANDWIDTH WORTH
The trade raised half of what Sprint said would be a US$7bn
issuance programme backed by its spectrum, and a source close to
the deal said another could follow in six to nine months.
Sprint said an independent assessor valued the piece of its
bandwidth dedicated to the programme at US$16.4bn, though not
everyone in the market agreed.
In a report released before the sale, Moody's valued that
chunk of the spectrum at just US$5bn. Wells Fargo analysts
released a similar estimate of US$5bn-$6bn.
"If our valuation is accurate, which of course is debatable,
then the full US$7bn draw on the structure could be seen as
under-collateralised," the Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note.
Even so, they said that additional senior guarantees
provided by the company put the new debt in a "super-senior"
position regardless of the value of the collateral.
In any event the market welcomed the deal, as most of
Sprint's existing notes - it has US$25bn in junk bonds
outstanding - traded up on the new transaction.
The immediate boost to balance sheet trumped fears of
subordination for existing unsecured bondholders, and helped
reinforce the turnaround in sentiment towards the credit.
"A lot of their traffic runs on this spectrum," said one
London-based high-yield investor. "They will do whatever it
takes to service this debt."
POSITIVE WAVES
Indeed, Sprint released its preliminary earnings results
while it was collecting orders for the deal, and the news was
all to the good.
The numbers showed higher than expected revenues as well as
improving subscriber and free cashflow trends, helping to
bolster confidence among the buyside.
Sprint is expected to use proceeds from the sale to repay
near-term maturities, including a US$2bn bond issue due in
December.
Goldman Sachs was the global coordinator on the 144a/Reg S
for life offering. JP Morgan and Mizuho were also joint lead
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)