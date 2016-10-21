NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Investors from all corners of the capital markets piled into Sprint's US$3.5bn of spectrum-backed bonds this week, giving the loss-making telecomms carrier a much-needed liquidity boost.

Sprint mortgaged some 14% of its wireless spectrum to underpin the deal, helping the issue earn an investment-grade rating even though the company is the largest US issuer of junk bonds.

The deal's structure attracted high-grade, high-yield and ABS investors, a broad base that in total delivered US$32bn of orders for the five-year amortising issue.

The strong demand allowed Sprint to achieve a final yield of 3.375% - less than half the coupon it pays on most of its junk-rated debt and well inside the initial high 4% to 5% target.

It was an outstanding result for a debt-laden credit whose long-term health was being questioned by more than a few in the market

"Late last year, people worried whether they were going to survive," said Sabur Moini, a senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel. "But their numbers are better and they have done the right things to improve their credit profile and liquidity."

BANDWIDTH WORTH

The trade raised half of what Sprint said would be a US$7bn issuance programme backed by its spectrum, and a source close to the deal said another could follow in six to nine months.

Sprint said an independent assessor valued the piece of its bandwidth dedicated to the programme at US$16.4bn, though not everyone in the market agreed.

In a report released before the sale, Moody's valued that chunk of the spectrum at just US$5bn. Wells Fargo analysts released a similar estimate of US$5bn-$6bn.

"If our valuation is accurate, which of course is debatable, then the full US$7bn draw on the structure could be seen as under-collateralised," the Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note.

Even so, they said that additional senior guarantees provided by the company put the new debt in a "super-senior" position regardless of the value of the collateral.

In any event the market welcomed the deal, as most of Sprint's existing notes - it has US$25bn in junk bonds outstanding - traded up on the new transaction.

The immediate boost to balance sheet trumped fears of subordination for existing unsecured bondholders, and helped reinforce the turnaround in sentiment towards the credit.

"A lot of their traffic runs on this spectrum," said one London-based high-yield investor. "They will do whatever it takes to service this debt."

POSITIVE WAVES

Indeed, Sprint released its preliminary earnings results while it was collecting orders for the deal, and the news was all to the good.

The numbers showed higher than expected revenues as well as improving subscriber and free cashflow trends, helping to bolster confidence among the buyside.

Sprint is expected to use proceeds from the sale to repay near-term maturities, including a US$2bn bond issue due in December.

Goldman Sachs was the global coordinator on the 144a/Reg S for life offering. JP Morgan and Mizuho were also joint lead bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)