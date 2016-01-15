Jan 15 Sprint Corp plans to save up to $1
billion in costs by relocating its radio towers to low-cost
government-owned properties from space leased from private
firms, Re/code reported, citing sources.
The U.S. telecom company plans to relocate from the space it
has leased from Crown Castle and American Tower Corp as
soon as June or July, Re/code said on Friday. (on.recode.net/1SmFRB4)
Sprint was not immediately available for comment.
In November, Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016
expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through cost cuts, including
layoffs.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)