(Adds background, context and details on job cuts)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Oct 3 Sprint Corp, the third
largest U.S. wireless carrier has launched a new round of
layoffs, the company said on Friday in a regulatory filing, the
latest in a string of job cuts plaguing the Kansas-based
carrier.
Sprint has been reshuffling executives and laying off
workers as it struggles to reverse a subscriber exodus brought
about by a messy network overhaul that has caused gaps in
coverage.
In March, the company cut 330 jobs and closed 55 stores
around the country, as part of an ongoing plan to shrink its
workforce in 2014.
The new round of layoffs, expected to end by October, will
cost the company $160 million in the second fiscal quarter for
severance and related costs and will include cuts to management
and non-management positions.
Sprint warned in the filing that additional charges
associated with future job cuts may be coming, but provided no
further details.
In August, the company appointed Bolivian entrepreneur
Marcelo Claure as its new chief executive after dropping a
long-sought bid for rival T-Mobile US due to regulatory
resistance.
Claure has pledged to turn around the struggling company by
slashing prices and cutting costs.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, has since launched some of the industry's most
aggressive promotions, but is facing intense competition from
its rivals.
No.4 carrier T-Mobile has vowed to overtake Sprint as the
third-largest carrier by the end of the year and Verizon
and AT&T have launched fierce promotions of their own.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes, editing by Chris Reese and Gunna
Dickson)