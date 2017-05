WASHINGTON Oct 3 Sprint Corp, the third largest wireless carrier in the U.S. has launched a new round of layoffs as the company attempts to bounce back from a collapsed merger with T-Mobile US and a messy network overhaul that has cost millions of customers.

The layoffs are expected to end by October and will cost the company $160 million in the second fiscal quarter, Sprint said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese)