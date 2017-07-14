Sprint chairman engages Warren Buffett for possible investment-WSJ

July 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp's chairman, Masayoshi Son, has engaged in talks with Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and media mogul John Malone to discuss a potential investment in the U.S. wireless company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Son met Buffett and Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive Corp, separately this week at an annual gathering of CEOs in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/2vlwHMB)

Sprint's shares were up 2 percent at $8.37 in afternoon trading, while shares of Liberty Interactive were up 1.6 percent at $23.38.

Sprint, Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Interactive did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)