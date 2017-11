FRANKFURT (Reuters) - T-Mobile US will pursue a growth strategy in the United States after ending merger talks with Sprint Corp on Saturday, majority owner Deutsche Telekom said.

T-Mobile sign on top of a T-Mobile retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Files

“T-Mobile US, of which Deutsche Telekom holds 64 percent of the shares, plans to continue its successful growth strategy,” the German company said in a statement.