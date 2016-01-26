Jan 26 Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by cost cuts and higher number of subscriber additions.

Net loss fell to $836 million, or 21 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.38 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sprint's net operating revenue fell 9.7 percent to $8.11 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)