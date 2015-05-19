NEW YORK May 19 A federal judge said on Tuesday
he would not approve a proposed $50 million settlement between
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Sprint Corp
over claims the mobile carrier added unauthorized charges to
phone bills unless the two sides provide additional details
about its fairness.
In an order filed in New York federal court, U.S. District
Judge William Pauley said papers filed jointly by Sprint and the
CFPB were bereft of information that would allow him to
determine whether the deal deserves his approval.
The proposed agreement is part of a broader deal in which
Sprint and Verizon Communications Inc agreed to pay $68
million and $90 million, respectively, to end several U.S.
government probes into the practice known as "cramming," in
which mobile carriers charge customers for services they never
requested such as horoscopes.
"How the Bureau believes a judge can evaluate the proposed
settlement with a one sentence joint motion, no memorandum of
law, and no declarations, eludes this Court," Pauley wrote. "It
is especially ironic, given the Bureau's core mission as
described on its website to 'give consumers the information they
need to understand the terms of their agreements.'"
Pauley did not say the proposed settlement appears unfair or
unreasonable. His concerns, however, mirror those of a handful
of other federal judges, most notably Jed Rakoff in New York,
who have complained that parties seeking court approval for
settlements have sometimes treated it as little more than a
rubber stamp.
In a statement, a Sprint spokeswoman said: "We are reviewing
Judge Pauley's order and we will go through the necessary steps
to address this matter with the court."
A spokeswoman for the CFPB declined to comment, but said the
agency would file a response to the order.
Last year, AT&T Inc paid $105 million and T-Mobile US
$90 million to settle similar probes.
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Sprint
Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, No. 14-cv-09931.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax. Editing by Andre Grenon)