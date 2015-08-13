UPDATE 1-Power company Calpine explores sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Aug 12 The Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Group Corp, the majority owner of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, said it acquired additional shares in Sprint.
SoftBank, which owns about 80 percent of Sprint, said it purchased additional shares of Sprint through its wholly owned subsidiary Galaxy Investment Holdings Inc.
SoftBank said, as a result of the purchase, it does not contemplate that its ownership of Sprint's outstanding common stock will increase to 85 percent or more. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.