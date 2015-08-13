(Adds number of shares acquired, background)
Aug 12 Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Group
Corp, the majority owner of U.S. wireless carrier
Sprint Corp, said it bought an additional 22.9 million
shares in Sprint at a weighted average price of $3.80.
Sprint's shares were up 8.2 percent at $4.20 in extended
trading on Wednesday.
SoftBank, which owns about 80 percent of Sprint, said the
share purchases totaling about $87 million were made through
subsidiary Galaxy Investment Holdings Inc.
The company said it does not expect that its ownership in
Sprint would increase to 85 percent or more as a result of the
purchase.
SoftBank had lost confidence in Sprint and was considering
selling it as Sprint had been burning through cash because of
monthly leasing plans that require U.S. wireless carriers to pay
vendors for devices up front.
However, after Sprint last week reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as it added a net 675,000
customers helped by promotions and offers such as doubling data
capacity, SoftBank assuaged investors' concerns by saying it had
no plans to sell its stake in the wireless carrier.
SoftBank's Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son also made a
rare appearance on Sprint's earnings call and said that SoftBank
would set up a leasing company with other partners to finance
payments of devices leased by Sprint customers.
SoftBank said on Wednesday it was "enthusiastic" about
Sprint's prospects and working closely with Sprint on its
"network strategy to enhance Sprint's competitiveness and reduce
its capital expenditures and operating costs."
At Wednesday's close of $3.88 on the New York Stock
Exchange, Sprint's shares had fallen about 7 percent this year.
