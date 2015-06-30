By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, June 30 Sprint Corp said on
Tuesday it will offer an $80 a month cellular phone plan,
including both service and smartphone device fees, hoping to
draw users who dislike complex price plans and hidden costs.
The "All-in" plan will offer unlimited talk, text and data
at $60, plus $20 to lease phones such as the iPhone 6 and
Samsung's Galaxy S6, chief marketing officer Kevin Crull said in
an interview.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. cellular operator, is in the middle
of a turnaround plan aimed at narrowing the gap with its larger
rivals. It has focused on offers such as cutting subscribers'
bills in half to get them to switch from other carriers,
doubling its data capacity and hand-delivery of new phones.
Analysts have raised concerns over Sprint's heavy spending
to acquire customers and whether it can balance costs with
investments in network upgrades.
In recent years, the industry has moved away from
traditional two-year contracts of subsidized phones to offering
monthly leasing plans alongside service fees. The shift sparked
a price war among Sprint and its rivals, T-Mobile US Inc
, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications and
the proliferation of varied promotions and rate plans.
"The natural evolution of the industry is to advertise both
combined: cost of the device and the rate plan, put them
together and tell the customer what's the rate all in," Crull
said.
The plan, which includes a one-time $36 activation fee, will
roll out on Tuesday with a video campaign featuring soccer star
David Beckham, Sprint said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Dan Grebler)