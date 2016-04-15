(Corrects figure in 8th paragraph to 2.5 GHz from 2.4)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 15 Sprint Corp said on
Friday it has extended LTE Plus, a network improvement that
offers customers its fastest network and higher data speeds to
New York City and 190 other markets.
Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint has been giving customers
half-off discounts to switch to its service and cutting costs to
the tune of $2.5 billion by slashing jobs and expenses, in an
attempt to reverse years of customer defections and losses.
Moreover, the company has been making network upgrades to
better compete with bigger rivals and draw customers to its
service.
LTE Plus "gives customers more capacity so they get a much
better experience," chief technology officer John Saw said in an
interview. "If they have the latest phones (compatible with
Sprint's technology), they get much higher speeds as well."
Sprint's LTE Plus was already available in cities such as
Houston, Chicago and Las Vegas before the recent expansion. New
York was the largest of the 191 new markets to receive the
service. LTE Plus will be rolled out in more markets in coming
months, Saw said.
The company has been under pressure to cut costs because of
concerns that it was spending too much to acquire and retain
customers. Sprint currently has a debt load of about $34
billion.
The company has the fourth-largest U.S. subscriber base, but
has a larger trove of spectrum than its rivals AT&T Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc.
Spectrum or wireless airwaves are a valuable resource as
wireless providers work to increase their network capacity as
consumers use data-heavy apps and video on mobile devices.
To give customers faster speeds and connectivity in densely
populated areas such as New York, Sprint has been deploying its
high-frequency or 2.5 GHz airwaves and relaying signals from big
wireless towers to small cells placed on lampposts and rooftops
that transmit and deliver them to users' mobile devices.
The company is also working on adding channels to its 2.5
GHz bands to accommodate more wireless signals and increase
network capacity.
Using airwaves in this way, "prepares us for 5G," Sprint's
chief operating officer Gunther Ottendorfer, said in an
interview.
5G, the next-generation of cellular technology is expected
to offer 1,000-fold gains in capacity over existing networks and
the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices from
connected cars to machines and devices.
Sprint is not interested in selling its spectrum assets to
raise funds, Saw and Ottendorfer said.
