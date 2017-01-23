Jan 23 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp
said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music
streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z.
The deal would make exclusive content from Tidal available
to 45 million retail Sprint customers, marking the company's
move to more content driven services in a highly competitive
wireless market.
Apple Inc was in talks to buy Tidal to boost its
Apple Music service, according to a Wall Street Journal report
in June. (on.wsj.com/2999xln)
Sprint Chief Executive Marcelo Claure will join Tidal's
board.
Tidal calls itself an "artist-owned" service backed by Kanye
West, Jay Z's wife Beyoncé and Madonna among others, and is
available in more than 52 countries.
