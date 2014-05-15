May 14 Democratic members of the Federal
Communications Commission may be divided over how they view the
possible Sprint Corp merger with T-Mobile US Inc,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has acknowledged
that Sprint and T-Mobile may not remain viable as independent
companies in meetings with people on Wall Street and in the
telecom industry, the people said. (r.reuters.com/bev39v)
Though Rosenworcel's sentiment about the future of the
companies may indicate a schism with FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler,
her comments may not necessarily translate into willingness to
vote in favor of the deal, if a merger is proposed.
Sprint's parent, SoftBank Corp, has been waging a
campaign to promote consolidation in the U.S. wireless sector
while seeking to buy T-Mobile. Investors are closely watching
for a possible merger, and how it might affect the two larger
carriers, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
Both Wheeler and U.S. Justice Department antitrust chief
William Baer have been skeptical about the potential merger
between the No. 3 wireless provider and No. 4 rival T-Mobile.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore and Alina Selyukh
in Washington)