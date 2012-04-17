* Cox says Sprint infringed 2 patents
* Cox rejects claim it infringed 12 Sprint patents
* Sprint not immediately available to comment
April 17 Sprint Nextel Corp has been sued
by Cox Communications Inc, which accuses the phone company of
infringing two patents and seeks a separate ruling that it is
not infringing 12 Sprint telecommunications patents.
Cox filed its lawsuit on Monday in the federal court in
Wilmington, Delaware. In December, Sprint had sued Cox in a
Kansas federal court, accusing it of infringing the 12 patents.
Cox said Sprint's claims under those patents should be declared
invalid or void.
Scott Sloat, a spokesman for Sprint Nextel, did not
immediately respond to requests for a comment.
In Monday's complaint, Cox said its two patents detail
improved methods to deliver multimedia, such as broadcast and
cached video data, across a network to customers.
Atlanta-based Cox is privately held, and said it is the
third-largest U.S. cable television company. Sprint is based in
Overland Park, Kansas, and is the third-largest U.S. mobile
service provider. Both also provide Internet services.
The case is Cox Communications Inc et al v. Sprint
Communications Co et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Delaware.