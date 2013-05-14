May 14 Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday it will
sell $2.5 billion in debt to help fund a $25 billion bid for
Sprint Nextel Corp, and that it believes it has answered all
questions posed by a special committee of Sprint's board.
Satellite TV service Dish said it has met with advisers to
the Sprint special committee considering its offer, is "unaware
of any items that remain outstanding," and is still waiting for
Sprint's response.
Dish has said it would need to raise about $9
billion in debt to pay for its April offer to buy Sprint.
Japan's SoftBank Corp reached a $20.1 billion
agreement to buy Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless service
provider, in October.
Charlie Ergen, chairman and founder of Dish, vowed last week
to make a firm financing commitment only when it was the last
obstacle keeping him from getting access to Sprint's books.
Sprint representatives were not immediately available for
comment on the Dish move.
Michael McCormack, an analyst at Nomura Securities, said
Dish likely made the announcements "to show the seriousness of
their interest."
"It doesn't mean that the Sprint special committee doesn't
come back and ask for more information. But Dish is trying to
say that they're fulfilling their side of the process."
McCormack said.
The move to sell $2.5 billion in debt marked Dish's
second debt sale in six weeks to fund acquisitions, but it was
the first one that named Sprint as the potential destination for
the proceeds. The last sale raised $2.3 billion, more than
double what was planned.
Reuters reported last week that SoftBank, the
telecommunications company, had asked banks not to finance
Dish's unsolicited bid for the company.
Dish said if the Sprint deal does not take place by a
certain date, its subsidiary in the latest debt offering would
redeem all the notes.
Sprint shares were up 0.3 percent at $7.20 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange. Dish was down 0.6 percent at
$38.60 on Nasdaq.