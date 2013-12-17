Dec 17 Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp
said on Tuesday they would jointly develop a fixed
wireless broadband service on a trial basis in Texas using
Sprint's wireless airwaves.
The companies said that the service would be available in
limited areas of Corpus Christi, Texas, in the middle of 2014
and is expected to be expanded to other markets in future.
Dish, which also owns wireless airwaves but has yet to
announce plans for them, said it would install either an outdoor
router or indoor equipment for the service, and use a high-speed
technology Sprint is putting in its own network.