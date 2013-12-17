Dec 17 Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday they would jointly develop a fixed wireless broadband service on a trial basis in Texas using Sprint's wireless airwaves.

The companies said that the service would be available in limited areas of Corpus Christi, Texas, in the middle of 2014 and is expected to be expanded to other markets in future.

Dish, which also owns wireless airwaves but has yet to announce plans for them, said it would install either an outdoor router or indoor equipment for the service, and use a high-speed technology Sprint is putting in its own network.