NEW YORK, June 18 Dish Network Corp
said on Tuesday that it would not make a new offer to buy No. 3
U.S. wireless provider Sprint Nextel and focus instead on
its tender offer for Clearwire Corp
"While Dish continues to see strategic value in a merger
with Sprint, the decisions made by Sprint to prematurely
terminate our due diligence process and accept extreme deal
protections in its revised agreement with SoftBank, among other
things, have made it impracticable for Dish to submit a revised
offer by the June 18th deadline imposed by Sprint," Dish said in
the statement.
This is the latest turn in a take-over battle that started
on April 15 when Dish - led by its chairman and founder, Charlie
Ergen - offered to buy Sprint for $25.5 billion in a challenge
to Japan's SoftBank Corp.
Known for his aggressive tactics in deal-making, Ergen is
looking to expand into the wireless market as its traditional
pay-TV business has been maturing.