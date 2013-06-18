NEW YORK, June 18 Dish Network Corp
said it would not make a new offer to buy No. 3 U.S. wireless
provider Sprint Nextel in time for a Tuesday deadline and
will instead focus on its tender offer for Clearwire Corp
.
The decision may be good news for Japan's SoftBank Corp
, which is also trying to buy Sprint.
Satellite TV provider Dish said in a statement that it was
not practical for it to submit a revised offer by the June 18
deadline imposed by Sprint even though it "continues to see
strategic value in a merger with Sprint."
Dish said it would consider its options with respect to
Sprint without providing any more details.
This was the latest turn in a take-over battle that started
on April 15 when Dish - led by its chairman and founder, Charlie
Ergen - offered to buy Sprint for $25.5 billion in a challenge
to SoftBank.
Known for his aggressive tactics in deal-making, Ergen is
looking to expand into the wireless market as its traditional
pay-TV business has been maturing.
Ergen is also fighting with Sprint to buy out the minority
shareholders of Clearwire Corp, which is already
majority owned by Sprint.
Clearwire's board last week recommended that its
shareholders vote against Sprint's $3.40 per share offer at a
special meeting scheduled for June 24 and instead urged them to
accept Dish's tender offer to buy Clearwire shares for $4.40
each.
SoftBank raised its bid for Sprint on June 10 to $21.6
billion from its previous offer of $20.1 billion. The latest
deal would leave SoftBank with 78 percent ownership of Sprint
compared with a 70 percent stake under its earlier offer.
Sprint accepted the latest SoftBank offer as it provides
shareholders with more cash than the previous agreement. Sprint
shareholders are due to vote on Sprint's agreement with SoftBank
at a June 25 meeting.