Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp posted a wider
loss in the third quarter as it spent heavily on a network
upgrade and lost customers from its iDen network, which it is
shutting down.
Sprint, which has agreed to sell a controlling stake to
Japan's Softbank Corp for $20 billion, posted a loss of
$767 million or 26 cents per share compared with a loss of $301
million or 10 cents per share in the third-quarter a year ago.
Net operating revenue rose to $8.76 billion from $8.33
billion in the year-ago quarter and compared with Wall Street
expectations for $8.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.