NEW YORK Feb 7 Sprint Nextel Corp, which
is seeking to sell 70 percent of its shares to Japan's SoftBank
Corp, posted higher fourth-quarter revenue even as it
lost subscribers due to the wind-down of its older Nextel
network.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider, said on
Thursday it had a net loss of 243,000 subscribers in the
quarter, compared with the average expectation for a loss of
292,000 from five analysts contacted by Reuters.
It posted a quarterly loss of $1.32 billion, or 44 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $1.30 billion, or 43 cents per
share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $9.01 billion
from $8.72 billion. Wall Street expected $8.92 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.