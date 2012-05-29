BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
NEW YORK May 29 Sprint Nextel said on Tuesday that it had arranged a credit facility of $1 billion to buy network equipment from Ericsson for its high-speed wireless project.
The No. 3 U.S. mobile provider said it entered the credit agreement, which expires in March 2017, with Deutsche Bank and a syndicate of other banks.
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.