Nov 20 Sprint Corp said it would raise about $1.1 billion in cash by selling and then leasing back some leased-out mobile devices to a company whose backers include SoftBank Group Corp.

Sprint also cut its full year adjusted EBITDA forecast to $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion from $7.2 billion-$7.6 billion, based on the deal and the inclusion of "transformation program costs."

Sprint shares were down 4.2 percent at $3.88 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)