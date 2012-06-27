June 27 Sprint Nextel Corp Chief Executive
Dan Hesse said he plans to kick off a high-speed wireless
service in five U.S. cities on July 15, a move that could be
crucial in its efforts to compete with bigger rivals Verizon
Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service, is upgrading its
network with the same Long Term Evolution (LTE) high-speed
technology its rivals are adopting, but is about a year and a
half behind Verizon Wireless and about 10 months behind AT&T.
Hesse said on Wednesday the service will start in Atlanta,
Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and San Antonio, and that more
market launches will be announced later in the year.
Sprint also said that by the end of 2013, it expects to have
largely completed the build-out of its high-speed LTE nationwide
network across the United States.
The service, which is expected to provide money-losing
Sprint a roughly six-fold increase in data speeds, is part of a
$7 billion project that includes upgrading one network and
decommissioning another.
Sprint has also committed to buying $15.5 billion of iPhones
from Apple Inc in the next few years.
Sprint has said it would launch LTE around mid-year, listing
Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and San Antonio
as the first cities to have its LTE service.
Sprint already sells multiple phones that support LTE in the
hopes that customers would buy the devices in advance of the
service launch.
Sprint shares have been hugely volatile since it gave
details of its upgrade plans in October last year. The stock was
down 0.3 percent to $3.13 at midday.
No. 1 U.S. mobile provider Verizon Wireless is a venture of
Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
.