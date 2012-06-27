June 27 Sprint Nextel Corp Chief Executive
Dan Hesse said he plans to kick off a high-speed wireless
service in five U.S. cities on July 15, a move that could be
crucial in its efforts to compete with bigger rivals Verizon
Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service, is upgrading its
network with the same Long Term Evolution (LTE) high-speed
technology its rivals are adopting, but is about a
year-and-a-half behind Verizon Wireless and about 10 months
behind AT&T.
Hesse said on Wednesday the service will start in Atlanta,
Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and San Antonio, and that more
market launches will be announced later in the year.
Sprint also said that by the end of 2013, it expects to have
largely completed the build-out of its high-speed LTE nationwide
network across the United States.
Hesse told reporters in Atlanta that savings from reduced
customer service costs have helped fund the network investment.
He said customer care costs at Sprint have fallen to $2 billion
from almost $4 billion about four years ago.
"Good customer service costs less," Hesse said.
The service, which is expected to provide money-losing
Sprint a roughly six-fold increase in data speeds, is part of a
$7 billion project that includes upgrading one network and
decommissioning another.
Sprint has also committed to buying $15.5 billion of iPhones
from Apple Inc in the next few years.
Sprint has said it would launch LTE around mid-year, listing
Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and San Antonio
as the first cities to have its LTE service.
Sprint already sells multiple phones that support LTE in the
hopes that customers would buy the devices in advance of the
service launch.
One of those smartphones is the new Samsung Galaxy S III,
which is seeing rampant demand. Hesse said supply shortages of
that phone had delayed its availability in stores.
Sprint also said on Wednesday the Samsung Galaxy S III will
be available in stores as of July 1. A 16GB version will be
priced at $199.99 and 32GB version for $249.99 with a new line
or eligible upgrade and two-year service agreement.
Sprint's shares have been hugely volatile since the company
gave details of its upgrade plans in October last year. The
stock closed unchanged at $3.13 on Wednesday.
No. 1 U.S. mobile provider Verizon Wireless is a venture of
Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
.