* NY says Sprint under-collected tax
* Sprint denies allegations
* Sprint shares fall 5.2 pct on NYSE
By Karen Freifeld
April 19 The state of New York on Thursday sued
Sprint Nextel Corp for more than $300 million, accusing
the company of tax fraud by deliberately not collecting or
paying millions of dollars of taxes for its cell phone service.
Sprint, the third-biggest U.S. mobile service provider,
failed to bill customers for more than $100 million in taxes for
its wireless services over seven years, according to New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Schneiderman filed his complaint, based on whistleblower
information, in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, and
said the case is the first tax enforcement action filed under
the state's False Claims Act. Th e lawsuit seeks three times the
amount of underpaid tax, plus penalties.
Sprint said it "categorically denies" the allegations, and
intends to defend itself against the lawsuit.
"We have collected and paid over to New York every penny of
sales taxes on mobile wireless services that we believe our
customers owe under New York state law," it said. "With this
lawsuit, the attorney general's office is claiming New York
consumers, who already pay some of the highest wireless taxes in
the country, should pay even more."
Schneiderman said Sprint's decision not to collect and pay
taxes was part of a nationwide effort by the Overland Park,
Kansas-based company to lure customers from rivals such as AT&T
Inc and Verizon Wireless, and make its service $4.6
million less expensive per month.
"Everyone else had no trouble figuring out what the tax law
was, except Sprint," Schneiderman said on a telephone press
conference.
He added that internal documents showed the scheme arose
from Sprint's seeking to "maintain an advantage over its
rivals."
Schneiderman said the whistleblower is Empire State
Ventures, which does investigations and is involved in m any
f a lse claims cases. The a t torney general said he wanted to
encourage whistleblowers to scrutinize any state rip-offs.
Under the False Claims Act, whistleblowers may be eligible
to receive up to 25 percent of any money recovered by the
government as a result of information they have provided.
Wall Street analysts expect Sprint Nextel to report a first-
quarter loss of $1.296 billion, or 41 cents per share on April
25.
Sprint shares fell 13 cents, or 5.2 percent, to $2.39 on the
New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.