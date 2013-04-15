By Nadia Damouni and Liana B. Baker
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Dish Network Corp
has no immediate plans to disrupt Sprint Nextel Corp's
deal to buy the shares of Clearwire Corp it does not
already own, despite Dish's unsolicited offer for Sprint, a
source close to the matter said on Monday.
On Monday Dish, the No. 2 U.S. satellite television
provider, offered to buy Sprint for $25.5 billion in cash and
stock, a move that could thwart the proposed acquisition of
Sprint by Japan's SoftBank Corp.
Sprint already owns nearly 51 percent of Clearwire. Under
those companies' pending merger agreement, Sprint will pay $2.97
per share to buy the rest of Clearwire.
In January, Dish trumped Sprint's offer for Clearwire,
bidding $3.30 per share. That provided ammunition to investors
such as Crest Financial Ltd, which argue that Sprint's offer
undervalues the company.
Dish Chief Executive Charlie Ergen told Reuters in an
interview on Monday that his company has not formally withdrawn
its offer for Clearwire but that it will honor the Sprint and
Clearwire merger agreement.
"Our deal with Sprint is not contingent on closing the
Clearwire deal," Ergen said. "Sprint would still have control of
Clearwire and we feel very comfortable based on our past
relationship with Clearwire that we can work with Clearwire as a
separate company."
But a deal of some kind could still be on the cards down the
road. Dish finds Clearwire spectrum attractive, the source said,
and has taken into account the additional capital needed to buy
Clearwire as well as its $4.5 billion debt load.
"No final decision has been made that Dish has to change
anything before the vote between Sprint and Clearwire," the
source said. "If it is $3.30, it is not going to break the
bank."
Clearwire shares were down 1.8 percent at $3.20 in afternoon
trading Monday. The company was not immediately available to
comment.